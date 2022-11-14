ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell is hiring more staff for its animal shelter after community members, and animal advocacy groups, brought concerns of neglect to the city. During public comment at a recent city council meeting, a member of the group ‘Support Roswell Animals, spoke out, giving a small glimpse into what she says is happening at the shelter.

“Adoptions are down, reclaims are down,” said Anna Edwards, with Support Roswell Animals. “We have one or two kennel workers to feed and care for and clean up over 150 animals. So, it is extremely important that these kennels’ staff be increased.”

Animal rights groups claim the dogs are not getting proper vet treatment and cited problems like dogs coming into contact with cleaning products, causing blisters on their paws. In response, the city held a meeting back in August and now, approved funding for six new positions for animal services.

According to a report by city staff, more employees are needed to make sure the shelter complies with the state’s requirement that each shelter animal gets at least fifteen minutes of care a day. During the meeting, one councilor asked why there is turnover at the shelter. The director of animal services said it was a tough job.

“The job is grueling. It’s very labor intensive. So, one of the guys we lost was 65 years old, took a toll on him,” said Nicole Rogers, director of Roswell Animal Services.

The city approved $325,000 for the six new positions. Five of the new positions will help run the shelter. The sixth position will be an officer to help run the front desk and make sure animal services are properly being offered.

The shelter is able to hold about 152 animals. According to the city staff report, if the funding for new employees wasn’t approved, they’d only be able to properly care for 61 animals or even face the closure of the shelter.

Animal services says it plans to expand its hours once it gets more staff. Right now, they close at 5:00 p.m. during the weekdays, which residents say isn’t late enough to check out pets or reclaim lost pets after work.