Roswell to get all inclusive park

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell is getting a new all-inclusive park for all children including those who may have a disability. The park is originally sponsored by the New Mexico Autism Society who has been working on this project for five years.

“About five years ago we up with the design and thought this would be nice for the city of Roswell…it was very much needed,” said Krista Smith of the New Mexico Autism Society.

The park was approved by city council and the plan was to put it in the Cielo Grande Sports Complex. It will be open for every child but its main focus is on children with autism and other disabilities. Part of the design and inspiration came from Rio Ranchos “A Park Above.” The project also gained a partnership with the Roswell Kiwanis Club.

“We were really fortunate to have one of our state representatives who’s also a member of Kiwanis be able to bring it before the legislators provide some money for us,” said Barbara Gomez, the president of the Roswell Kiwanis Club.

The project was granted $1.5 million in capital outlay funds thanks to the two groups and other local leaders like Representative Greg Nibert. The reason it took almost five years to get to this point was raising the rest of the funds but now the firm has a design for the park.

“We’re going to have as many furnishings as we can boy if we can get more donations and add more furnishing for the park that would be great,” said City Engineer Louis Najar.

The park will include a sensory garden, a small water structure that won’t overstimulate kids, and swings that can fit a wheelchair. The city hopes to break ground next month and hopes to open the park by spring 2022.