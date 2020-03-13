Roswell teen facing charges after hit and run

New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A 17-year-old in Roswell is facing charges, after killing a pedestrian with his car and fleeing the scene.

It happened on March 4 on Main Street. Calls started pouring in dispatch after witnesses saw a black car hit the man, then drive away.

A witness followed the car as it attempted to getaway. When officers finally stopped the car, Angel Garcia immediately admitted to hitting the male and driving away.

Witnesses to the crash performed CPR until medics arrived but 31-year-old Tyree Williams of Roswell died at the scene.

KRQE News 13 reached out with the District Attorney’s office to see if Garcia will be charged as an adult but did not hear back.

