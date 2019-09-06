Roswell takes in 26 retired planes from American Airlines

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – American Airlines is retiring some aviation history in Roswell.

Part of the Roswell Airport has become an aircraft boneyard — everything from old 737’s to a private jet that once belonged to Elvis. There are so many, that you can see them from space.

Now, after 36 years, American Airlines is closing the book on the MD-80 fleet, with 26 of the planes making a new home in Roswell.

“It has this eerie kind of feeling. It is a boneyard/graveyard,” Dave Hall, owner of MotoArt, said. “Something romantic about it in the same sense…come out here and walk amongst these giants.”

American Airlines says some planes could fly again for a different airline, while others will be parted out and recycled.