Roswell suspect wanted in connection with aggravated battery

Roswell Police are searching for a suspect charged in connection with a stabbing.

The Roswell Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding the location of 40-year-old Michael Joe Jaramillo. Jaramillo is charged with aggravated battery against a household member.

Authorities say Jaramillo is wanted in connection with an April 21 incident in which he is charged with stabbing his 27-year-old girlfriend in the leg. Police say he confronted her as she was walking in a neighborhood southwest of downtown Roswell.

Jaramillo is described as being 5-feet 8-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on both arms and hands and a scar on his right knee.

Anyone with information on the location of Jaramillo or additional information that could help locate him is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770. You can also call the Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS.