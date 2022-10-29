ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police reported a teenager was shot Friday afternoon. They are currently investigating. Here’s what we know so far.

The shooting, which happened in a residential area near Roswell High, put the school under lockdown.

Police said the teen was shot in the arm and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested two people who were fleeing police who they thought were suspects in the shooting. It was later determined they were not involved.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.