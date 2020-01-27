Roswell seeks artists to create space-themed sculpture

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell is in search of an artist who can create a new sculpture using playground equipment that is over 50-years-old. The city is inviting artists to outline their own ideas for the design of a sculpture using a rocket-shaped piece of playground equipment.

The goal is to create an outdoor sculpture that highlights Roswell’s space-related themes and draws in both locals and visitors to the city. Examples of themes include Robert H. Goddard’s work in Roswell from 1930 to 1941, the UFO “Roswell Incident” of 1947, and the expression of science-fiction ideas in connection with the city’s UFO pop culture.

In all instances, the artwork must maintain the appearance of a rocket. The location of the sculpture has not yet been decided by the city.

Artists’ quotes for the project are due by 2 p.m. on February 28. For more information, visit the City of Roswell’s website.