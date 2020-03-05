Roswell seeking funding for outdoor market

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – When tourists go to Roswell they tend to stick to Main Street. But there’s a new push to fix up a historic area on the other side of the tracks, hoping to bring in new shops, restaurants and entertainment.

“I’m just super excited to see it all come together, and try and be involved in it as much as I can,” said Dominic Gomez

It’s a historic part of Roswell lined with vacant buildings and alleyways. However, the city sees a lot of potential. They’re hoping to soon give the area new life with new businesses and shops, restaurants and entertainment venues. Residents are excited to finally see this part of the city get some attention.

“I think the biggest benefit, it’s going to revive that part of town, there is nothing over there right now, can create jobs, create tourism,” said Chris Whitney.

The city hopes to maintain the historic value of the area while including local artists in on the design and development.

“It’s great to see locals be able to paint some of the walls out there hopefully, see artists be able to present their stuff in a professional setting and just have new stuff in Roswell,” said Dominic Gomez.

The entire project will be called the Mainstreet Market Walk and will span four blocks total, from Walnut to Third Street, with an outdoor market space as well as those restaurants and shops, and giving Roswell residents and tourists a lot more options when it comes to seeing the city.

“This is going to bring that to people’s attention, that there’s things to do on that side of town,” said Chris Whitney.