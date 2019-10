ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- On Wednesday, MISTIC, a security training company will be performing an explosives training exercise on Wednesday.

The company notified the City of Roswell that they will be setting off explosives between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. MISTIC is located near the Roswell International Air Center in the southern part of the city.

The public is warned that explosions may be heard and smoke may be visible in the area.