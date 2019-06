ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell now has exclusive rights to its new logo. The city secured a trademark on the green “R” with a flying saucer, protecting it from unauthorized use.

Officials say in keeping with the city’s branding efforts, businesses can still use the logo to promote themselves as being affiliated with the city, but otherwise, it cannot be used without the city’s permission and it cannot be altered.

The trademark is good for ten years.