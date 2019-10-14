Roswell Police search for possible suspects following fatal shooting

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- The Roswell Police Department is asking the public for any information they may have regarding a homicide that happened on Sunday evening.

Police along with the Roswell Fire Department responded to a shooting scene at Walker Boulevard and Eyman Street around 5:30 p.m. in an area known as “the base”. Authorities say 30-year-old Stefon Gregory Doran Jr. was with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car.

Doram was transported to a local hospital where he died. Police say that witnesses described Doram’s car as being involved in an exchange of gunfire with another vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or the Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-8477.