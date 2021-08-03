Roswell school district returning to school with new mask policy

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at the Roswell Independent School District will be returning back to school on August 4 and middle and high school staff and students who are vaccinated and have proof will not be required to wear a mask while indoors. Several other schools across the state are looking to return this week and next.

RISD Superintendent Brian Luck says the return back to the classroom this year has been long-awaited, as this is the third school year that is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic that interrupted the 2019-2020 school year last March. “It’s just a return to it returns the town it returns the community back to kind of a normal sense of the even flow of time,” Luck said.



There are several other school districts that returning this week including Rio Rancho Public Schools, which begins on Aug. 5. Rio Rancho schools will have similar guidelines as RISD but will require students to have their vaccination status card on them if they wish to not wear a mask in the building. Next week, both Carlsbad and Albuquerque Public Schools will be returning on Aug. 11 but will be requiring all staff and students to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

RISD is preparing for their students’ return and is trying to do what’s best for the educational process they say. “I think that what we’ve done with the district and like I’ve said our best effort that we’re putting forward right now is to get our back into the rooms,” says Luck.

Some of the precautions that students will encounter in RISD are separate entrances for different grades, constant sanitizing and cleaning in the schools, and encouraging all students to continue good handwashing habits as well as the other guidelines set forth by the public education departments toolkit. RISD is also encouraging students who wish to wear a mask, do so. They also say no student who is wearing a mask will be singled out.

We reached out to the public education department today to see if there will be any changes in their guidelines since the Centers for Disease Control changed theirs. PED officials say they are going to monitor the situation and see how things start at schools before making any new decisions.