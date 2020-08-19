Unknown suspect fires 14 shots at church in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – More questions than answers after a shooting in Roswell. The target? A Catholic church.

“It is a concern because of the amount, well any bullet is dangerous but, 14’s pretty bad,” said Vicki Purcell, office and business manager for St. Peter Church in Roswell.

St Peter Church was the target of a shooter Monday night after someone shot 14 times into the back of their Religious Education Center.

“We found one bullet hole in the hallway and several bullet holes in windows of one of the classrooms and the bullets had skimmed even the ceiling tiles,” said Vicki.

Vicki said they have never had anything like this happen before. She said the only problems they have are with the homeless. “And we do have occasional problems with someone that’s homeless, but generally most people just want to be helped,” said Vicki.

Vicki said all of the bullet casings were not far away from the wall that was shot. Meaning the shooter stood just feet from the rear of the education center and shot multiple times directly into the building, but that only leaves them with more questions.

“But it was just a short distance from the wall of the church so they were, the shots at the church were deliberate; we don’t know why,” said Vicki.

Roswell Police say they don’t have any suspects right now but they are trying to match the shell casings that were left behind.

