ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell is making it easier to report litter around town.

Residents can now go to the city’s website and submit out a CleanIt form altering officials which public places need to be cleaned up. You need to include an address or descriptions where it’s located, the amount or type of litter and if any special equipment is needed.

You can also provide your contact information if you’d like to get an update on your report.