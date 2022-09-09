ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell has received grant funding from the state to help beautify the city. The Keep Roswell Beautiful program was awarded more than $49,000 for a number of projects. The projects include multiple clean-up events and the creation of a to-go cart that will have tools and supplies groups can use for free.

There will also be a recycled art event at the Roswell Museum, an interactive mural at the zoo, and the annual Arbor Day tree-seedling giveaway.