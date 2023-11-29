ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell is one step closer to getting a new skate park. The city received $450,000 to help fund the construction of the new park. The city is also trying to determine where the park will be built.

Residents hope the new park will be completed in the next five years while the current skate park undergoes renovations. “There are so many creative skaters, BMX riders, roller skaters, there’s just such a creative community that if we actually supported them better, we could have another Moriah Duran. We could actually have more pros,” said Tori Hornick.

Famed pro skater Tony Hawk also signed a petition earlier this year for the city to get a new park after a resident won a contest sponsored by Hawk.