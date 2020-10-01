Roswell receives $850K for city improvements

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Since the pandemic shut down the state, cities are now faced with shrinking budgets forcing some to scrap improvement projects. However, Roswell is sticking to its master plan.

The city of Roswell has a vision for the city over the next 15 or 20 years. Last week, the city received $850,000 to set up the infrastructure and hire an engineering company to design new city baseball fields. “So we want to provide a solid facility for them because the places, they are playing are getting old, and we will turn those other ones into practice fields,” said Mayor Dennis Kintigh.

Kintigh said the new complex will be two separate clove-styles fields. The facility will be tournament quality. The hope is to get regional tournaments to be played in Roswell that would generate revenue for the city. The Roswell master plan chose this as one of its main projects. The 600 plus acre, parcel of land, that was the old municipal airport, will be turned into the recreation center.

“This type of huge, 600-acre plot that is undeveloped, yet right in the infrastructure for the city; we got water; we got sewer; we got gas, electric; everything you need is right there at the curb,” Kintigh said.

Also in the master plan, is the development of the area north of College and south of Country Club into a housing district that will include some restaurants and shops. “We have a lot of property there that we want to develop into mixed-use and that means residential, some commercial, maybe multi family as well as single-family,” said Kintigh.

The city says the entire baseball complex is expected to cost almost $13 million. Some of that money is coming from the state. No date is set on when the project will break ground.