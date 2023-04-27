ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business owner has pled guilty to fraud in a federal court. The 44-year-old Christopher Adam Jensen-Tanner admitted to misusing tens of thousands of dollars worth of business funds.

Jensen-Tanner owned and operated Roswell Escrow Services, Inc. The business appeared to help customers make real estate purchases, according to an indictment filed in federal court. But Jensen-Tanner re-directed funds for personal use, according to his plea.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Jensen-Tanner’s fraud amounts to more than half a million dollars in provable losses. The indictment against Jensen-Tanner alleges there’s more than $2 million tied to Jensen-Tanner’s crimes.

As of April 27, Jensen-Tanner is not in custody, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. But he faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking victims of Jensen-Tanner. If you believe you are a victim, you can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or go to tips.fbi.gov.