CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Roswell Police Department took part in a pursuit on Monday. Officials said it took place around 4 p.m.

According to the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, police were pursuing a vehicle when it collided with a semi at the Sunset and Relief intersection.

The semi’s occupant was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect that was being pursued was taken to the hospital but died.

The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.