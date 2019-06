ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The demolition of a longtime Roswell fixture is underway.

Cahoon Pool was built in the 1930s and became a common hangout for residents as it was the only city pool, but over time its deteriorating condition started costing the city too much money.

Many residents were not ready to see it go, however, the city’s new aquatic and rec center is being built to replace it. The demolition is expected to take two weeks.