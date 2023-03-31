ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell aquatic center will remain closed until early summer. The pool had closed earlier this year after a mold issue was discovered.

Equipment in the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center has been repaired, alleviating mold problems, but the public will not be allowed to return until the building can be professionally cleaned.

Everything scheduled for the spring aquatic session has been canceled, including the Aqua Egg Hunt and swim lessons.

The non-aquatic side of the facility will remain open.