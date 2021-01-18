Roswell Police warning parents about teens using illegal vaping pens

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities in Chaves County are warning parents about teens using dangerous vaping pens. The Recreational use of disposable vaping pens with THC in them is illegal. A recent investigation confiscated several THC vaping pens and other illegal drug-related items from an independent seller.

Roswell Police say the pens were likely bought out of state where they are legal then brought into New Mexico. They say the vaping pens have a stronger concentration of THC than regular marijuana which puts users at a higher risk of overdosing.

