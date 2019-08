ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- Authorities in Roswell are warning residents of another increase in scam phone calls as callers are impersonating government agents and asking for personal or financial information.

The Roswell Police Department says scammers call claiming to be from a government agency and tell individuals there is an issue with personal information such as their Social Security number. Police are reminding residents that legitimate agencies will not ask for information over the phone.