ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department SWAT team competed in the Texas Tactical Police Officers Association’s SWAT Competition. The Roswell team performed well, finished 9th out of 36th teams.

The four-day challenge center on physical fitness, shooting skills and team communication. The RPD SWAT team was one of two New Mexico teams to compete in the event. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team finished 20th in the competition. RPD’s 9th place finish was highest finish among non-Texas teams.