ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are asking for help finding a suspect and person of interest in a deadly shooting.

Jorge Villa, 25, is accused of killing Jonathan Carter on Monday morning near South Richardson and West McGaffey. Police say Carter showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

Officers also named Nicole Sena, 36, as a person of interest in the case. If you know where they are, call police.