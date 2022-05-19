ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is looking for a man they say committed an armed robbery at an Allsup’s store on May 10. They say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. when the suspect tried to buy alcohol at the store. The employee would not sell to him because he believed the suspect wasn’t 21 years old. That’s when police say the suspect pulled a gun and pointed it in the air before leaving with the beer.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male and was wearing a black-and-white checkered shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 888-594-8477,