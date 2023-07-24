ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are looking for a vehicle. They think it’s connected to a deadly hit-and-run incident.

According to Roswell police, a vehicle hit a pedestrian around Monday morning near South Main Street and Burkett Road in south Roswell. When police responded around 1:20 a.m., a 21-year-old woman was found dead on the road.

Witnesses told police they saw an orange sports car with black stripes leaving the scene. It might have been a Chevrolet Camaro, and it could have damage to the front end, windshield, hood, or roof.

If anyone has information about the vehicle or the case, contact the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.