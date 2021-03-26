Roswell Police search for missing woman seen leaving motel room

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is searching for a woman who disappeared after leaving a motel room on Friday, March 19. RPD reports 47-year-old Lilly Bailey, who has an address in Moriarty, was staying with her boyfriend at the Roswell Inn located in the 2100 block of North Main Street.

According to police, Bailey left the motel room around 5 p.m. on Friday, saying she was going to visit a friend in another room while her boyfriend remained in the couple’s room. Authorities say Bailey is seen on surveillance video exiting her room and approaching a white, older-model Chevrolet single-cab pickup truck.

She then walks to the passenger door of the truck and gets in. Police state that it appears she got into the truck voluntarily.

RPD reports the friend Bailey said she was going to visit told investigators she never made it to his room. Bailey is about four-feet, eight-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She also goes by the name “Zanna”. When she left her motel room, she was wearing jeans and a black shirt. Anyone with potential information regarding the whereabouts of Lilly “Zanna” Bailey is asked to call Roswell Police at 575-624-6770.