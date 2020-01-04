Roswell Police reveal most bizarre crimes of 2019

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department released its 2019 list of strangest crimes.

One of them involves a blue, naked man attempting to rip down a fence, growling like a dog at officers. Another crime was from back in April, when a man tried to lie about stabbing himself while trying to steal a knife from Walmart.

“At the hospital, he tried to tell our officers that his ex-girlfriend attacked him in the store, but when they looked at surveillance video, we saw the accident he had with himself,” said Todd Wildermuth, Roswell Police Department spokesperson.

In total, 11 cases made the list. To read them all, click here.