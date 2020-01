ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police are renewing their plea for help finding a suspected killer and kidnapper.

They have named Jorge Rico Ruvira as their most wanted offender. He is accused of murdering his girlfriend and then kidnapped their 3-year-old son and fleeing.

Investigators believe he could be in Mexico. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.