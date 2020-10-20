Roswell Police issue Silver Alert for missing man

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Rafael Rodriguez. Police report Rodriguez was last seen on Oct. 19, 2020, around 3 p.m.

He was on his way from Roswell to Lovington and was traveling in a white 2015 GMC Terrain SUV with an Arizona license plate that reads CPH-0364. Rodriguez was last seen wearing light gray pants a red shirt, a black jacket, and a baseball cap.

He is described as being 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighing 157 lbs. and has gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be in danger if he is not located.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rafael Rodriguez is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.

