Roswell police issue Silver Alert for 80-year-old man

New Mexico

William Cook (Photo courtesy of the Roswell Police Department)

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 80-year-old William Cook. Police say Cook was last seen on Dec. 7, 2020, around noon and was last seen driving a tan 2005 Honda Odyssey van with a yellow New Mexico personalized license plate of ‘T0MBALL.’

Police say Cook is a Caucasian male, 5’10” tall, weighing 206 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing tan ‘Carhartt’ pants and a long sleeve shirt. Police say it is unknown where he is going but is known to frequent the Dairy Queen in Roswell. 

Roswell police say anyone with any information is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.

