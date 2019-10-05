Law enforcement searching for suspects in two separate Chaves County murders

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators in Chaves County are searching for suspects in two separate murders over the weekend.

One happened Friday night on the 800 block of Deborah Drive in Roswell. Police believe 34-year-old Jesus Robles shot and killed his girlfriend, Griselda Rascon, after the two got into an argument.

They found her with a gunshot wound to the head, and she died at the hospital.

Police say they checked out two residences they believe he lived in, but couldn’t find him He is still on the run.

Chaves County deputies are also on the lo0okout for a 31-year-old man accused of attacking three people and killing one of them. It happened late Sunday night in Lake Arthur outside of Roswell.

Deputies say Armando Joya killed a 62-year-old man and stabbed another in the chest.

The third victim was not injured. The sheriff believes Joya may still be in the county. If you know anything about these two cases, call Crime Stoppers.