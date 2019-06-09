Roswell Police investigate fatal shooting

New Mexico

The Roswell Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night in a residential area.

Police responded to a house on West Summit Street around 8:20 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired.  When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a victim lying in the street in front of the home.

The 33-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. The victim has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roswell Police at (575)624-6770.RPD says this is the city’s first homicide of 2019 and is the Roswell’s first homicide in over 11 months.

Police are actively investigating the case. 

