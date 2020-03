ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell is looking for the community’s help bring a K9 program to the police department.

The two dogs would initially be trained to detect drugs, but might later learn to track suspects and missing persons. The startup cost is about $35,00 which includes purchasing the dogs, training the handlers and retrofitting patrol cars.

So far, the department has gotten a $10,000 donation from Church on The Move. They are also hoping to fund the rest through donations.