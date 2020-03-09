Roswell Police get two K9s

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is adding two K-9s to their force. The money’s coming from donations and they have the community to thank for it.

“These K9s are going to assist here in our battle against the drugs, hopefully, the ultimate goal is to make Roswell not a good place to set up shop if you wanna do illicit drug activity,” said Roswell Police Chief Phillip Smith.

The two dogs purchased by the Roswell Police Department are specially trained to locate drugs and lost people. Skills that are a little different than most police dogs.

“The specialty is going to be drug-sniffing and search and we feel that’s much more needed tool here, than a bite dog,” said the Chief.

There are no law enforcement agencies in Chaves County with K-9s. Now with the help of a few donors, the Roswell Police Department is the first. The Church on the Move in Roswell jumped at the opportunity to help the Police Department and their city and donated the final $10,000 needed for the program.

“It’s incredible how our community can come together and we can do something that doesn’t cost tax dollars, that we can do something because that’s what’s right for the community,” said Church on the Move Pastor, Troy Smotherman.

Two other donors, who wanted to remain anonymous gave a combined $25,000. With the funding now in hand, RPD hopes to have the two K9s working for the department before summer arrives.

“We are scheduled currently to initiate the program at the end of April like I said the dogs come pre-trained,” said Chief Smith.

