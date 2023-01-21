ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials said a rollover in north Roswell killed one person. The crash happened Thursday evening.

According to the Roswell Police Department, first responders found a man named Rose Nicacio Sisneros, 81, inside of an overturned car on West Berrendo Road near the Coronado Road intersection. He was declared dead.

Roswell police said they think Sisneros was driving and the only occupant in the vehicle. They are still investigating, however, some preliminary information has been gathered.

Authorities stated they believed the vehicle was traveling at least 100 mph when the crash happened. They also think the vehicle was heading west on West Berrendo Road, and it left the roadway more than once. While it was off the road, the vehicle hit the north-side shoulder before crossing back into a fence post and launching into the air. The car was airborne over a drainage ditch and hit a wood and stone fence. It rolled three times and came to a rest on its roof on the south-side shoulder of the road.

Police said bottles that had alcohol inside were discovered in and around the vehicle. However, an autopsy will determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.