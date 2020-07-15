Roswell police expand K-9 unit with $10K donation

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is expanding its K-9 unit thanks to a generous donation. Owner of the New Home-2 Suites hotel in Roswell, Amolak Singh presented a $10,000 check to the department on Tuesday.
The re-established K-9 unit currently has two drug-detecting dogs, Auda and Kazan. The money from the donation will go towards adding a new dog to the unit.
