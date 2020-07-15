Roswell police expand K-9 unit with $10K donation

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico high school named after a Spanish conquistador will be renamed following nationwide protests against racial injustice. The Las Cruces School Board voted Tuesday to drop the name of Don Juan de Oñate y Salazar from a high school in southern New Mexico after years of pressure and amid a movement to reexamine the Spanish colonial past in the American Southwest.

"History is not changing, but the way we perceive history is changing," said board member Ray Jaramillo, the only board member to vote no on the name change. Numerous Confederate statues and monuments to American slave owners in the South, as well as statues honoring Christopher Columbus, have been taken down by officials or torn down by protester in the weeks following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May.