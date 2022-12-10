ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police said they are investigating a death. They were initially called to check up on the man but discovered he was deceased.

The Roswell Police Department said a 27-year-old man was shot and died. On Friday night, he was discovered dead in the 400 block of East Albuquerque Street in central Roswell.

Officers were called to the area around 8:30 p.m. to check on a man lying on the ground. The man, identified as Angel Brouilette, of Roswell, had a gunshot wound, authorities reported.

Law enforcement is currently investigating and asks anyone with information to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.