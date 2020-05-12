Roswell Police Department welcomes K9 unit

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police Department’s new K9 unit is all trained up and ready to hit the streets.

“These K-9’s are going to assist us in our battle here against the drugs,” said Roswell Police Chief Phillip Smith.

RPD’s two newest officers hit the streets last week and will be focusing to stop the drug problem in the city. The two K9’s Auda and Kazan are specifically trained in narcotics detection which they have already found at traffic stops.

“We’ve only been on the streets for a week but we have found paraphernalia and we also located a very small amount of meth,” said Ashley Wood RPD K9 Officer.

The officers have not had a lot of time with the K9’s just yet, but Wood said they will only get better with time. “The more we are together, the stronger we will get, definitely,” said Wood.

The department received donations from the Church on the Move and AK Sales to start the K9 program back in February in hopes of giving Roswell police officers better tools to help with the growing drug problem. Chief Smith believes it will be a big deterrent to criminals looking to sell or ship drugs through his town.

“Hopefully, the ultimate goal is to make Roswell not a good place to set up shop if you want to do illicit drug activity,” said Chief Smith.

The department got a total of $30,000 in donations to buy the K9s. $20,000 came from just one anonymous donor.

