ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department took 11th place at a SWAT team competition. RPD was the only New Mexico agency to participate in the Texas Tactical Police Officers Association’s event. It is held between October 6-9 in Conroe, Texas.

They battled 29 other teams in events that focused on physical fitness, teamwork, shooting skills, and response times. With their 11th-place finish, the Roswell officers took home 3,000 of ammunition.