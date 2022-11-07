ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department took 11th place at a SWAT team competition. RPD was the only New Mexico agency to participate in the Texas Tactical Police Officers Association’s event. It is held between October 6-9 in Conroe, Texas.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Attorney General announces state will receive almost $200 million from opioid lawsuit settlements
- Crime: Wife of former Española city councilman sentenced for political crimes
- Local Elections: November 6: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers
- Albuquerque: After 11 months stuck in California, Texas family has U-Haul stolen in Albuquerque
They battled 29 other teams in events that focused on physical fitness, teamwork, shooting skills, and response times. With their 11th-place finish, the Roswell officers took home 3,000 of ammunition.