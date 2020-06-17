Roswell police chase crash victim speaks out

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of stealing a Roswell Police car, leading authorities on a wild chase, and crashing head-on into another vehicle on June 4 is behind bars waiting for his pre-trial detention hearing next week. The woman driving the vehicle the suspect hit, is talking for the first time.

“He’s in the left-hand lane, I’m in the right hand. He’s veering towards me, my first thought is don’t move he’s a police officer, he knows what he’s doing. Don’t get in his way!” said Jade Donaghe.

Just after 5 p.m. on June 4 Jade Donaghe left Artesia and headed to Roswell to grab a few things from the Home Depot. While she was on 285 a few miles outside of Artesia she noticed a police car in the oncoming lanes and cars trying to pull over, as she started to do the same the police car hit her head-on. Police say it was driven by Luiz Guana who stole the car.

“I remember slouching over the console and my door is ripped open and I hear get out of the truck, get out of the truck and there is a man who’s climbing on top of me. His hands are on the steering wheel, but he’s like pushing me over on to the other side with his body,” said Jade.

Guana jumped out of the cop car and attempted to steal Jade’s pickup when officers surrounded him and took him into custody. Jade said she did go to the hospital for some whiplash and is doing much better. But say’s she is so thankful she decided at the last minute to leave her children at home.

“My daughter would have been able to witness that whole thing and that’s incredibly frightening to think about especially I think this man intentionally hit me, he didn’t honk, he didn’t swerve,” said Jade.

Jade said she still can’t understand why he decided to hit her pickup but she is thankful she was able to walk away and no one was seriously hurt. Guana was originally flown to an El Paso hospital for some head trauma but has since been released. His pretrial detention hearing is set for June 26. Guana does have an extensive criminal history.

