Roswell plans to drain pond at Spring River Zoo for cleaning

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Some pretty unusual things could be uncovered at Roswell’s Spring River Zoo next month.

The city of Roswell will be draining the pond completely starting Feb. 23. They want to remove silt and any debris that may have piled up at the bottom, and they’re expecting to find some unusual items, likely personal items that people might have left behind.

“It has a pretty long history, it’s been here a while, we don’t think as far back as we can look into its records that it’s ever been cleaned,” city spokesperson Todd Wildermuth said.

The project is expected to last through the summer. The city says Game and Fish will move the pond’s fish to another location, and restock it once the work is done.