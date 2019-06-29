Roswell opens new recreation and aquatic center

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Roswell now has a new recration and aquatic center. The city invested more than $20 million into a state-of-the-art facility.

It features an outdoor pool with slides, indoor competition pool with a rock wall, a gym with two, full-sized basketball courts, and rooms for classes like yoga. Instead of a ribbon cutting, Mayor Dennis Kintigh was the first to make a splash in the pool.

“It’s about a whole new attitude and commitment to excellence. We’re done with the old and worn out. We’re going to build new, exciting, and better. Come on down, Roswell,” said Mayor Kintigh.

The building takes the place of the Yucca Rec Center and the Cahoon Pool.