Roswell narcotics officer charged with possession, tampering with evidence

New Mexico
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Roswell police narcotics officer who investigators say admitted to using drugs.

The investigation into Gerald Juarez first started back in February when detectives say they found a white powdery substance in his home and a hotel where he stayed. According to court documents, Juarez admitted to a deputy he had been doing cocaine for about a month.

He’s charged with possession and tampering with evidence. Roswell police say he was fired some time ago.

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

