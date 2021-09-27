Roswell Museum Holiday Artisan Market call for artists

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Museum is looking for participants for the first-ever Holiday Artisan Market. The market is scheduled for December 3 through December 18 and will showcase more than 40 artists. Sales will be split 60/40 between the artist and the foundation to benefit the Roswell Museum and the greater art community.

The city says they’re looking for price points in affordable gifts ($20 to $100) and up through the higher-end art/craft ($1,200 to approximately $2,500). Artists must submit an application with images of their work and images should show what type of items the artist will be providing. There is a $35 application fee.

The deadline to submit an application is October 18. For more information or to submit an application, visit roswell-nm.gov/1607/Roswell-Museum-Holiday-Artisan-Market.

