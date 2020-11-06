Roswell Museum creates new puzzle exhibit

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The state health order is limiting where people can go for recreation and fun. The Roswell Museum has come up with a fun, new way to give people something to do while looking at the artwork. “So, we were trying to figure out ‘how do you run a museum when you can only let five people in at a time?'” said Aubrey Hobart the Curator of Collections and Exhibitions.

The Roswell Museum and Arts Center has struggled like many across the state coping with the health restrictions. They have come up with a new way to get more people through the museum while remaining safe.

“So the concept is that they’ve got 60 minutes, a full hour, in order to solve as many puzzles as they can. There are 17 puzzles in there, but you only need to solve 12 in order to find out the secret of the rare program,” said Hobart.

The goal of the exhibit was to display artwork that has not been seen for a while but do it with a twist. Hobart said each piece of artwork has different types of clues for people to solve.

“We’ve seen a number of different experiences, some people are a little frustrated by it, but people who love puzzles love this room. A few folks at the last group said ‘when is there going to be another one because I want to come back tomorrow and do this again,'” said Aubrey.

Aubrey said they just opened the exhibit, and if they continue to hear positive feedback, they will come up with new puzzles involving different artwork.

“If this is successful we would like to extend the run a bit, and if it’s very successful then we will come up with a second puzzle room so that the people that have already completed this one, and enjoyed it can come back for a second experience,” said Aubrey.

The puzzle room reservations are available during regular museum hours Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Latest New Mexico News