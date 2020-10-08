ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Museum and Arts Center will reopen later this month. The museum will start with a Members Appreciation Days event on October 13 and will reopen to the general public on Oct. 20. The museum says it will operate at 25% capacity as well as enact new safety measures. There will also be reduced hours to make time for additional cleaning. The museum recommends making a reservation.
Latest New Mexico News
- Roswell Museum and Arts Center reopening to public Oct. 20
- No details on when college basketball could resume in New Mexico
- State Doctor addresses rising COVID-19 cases in New Mexico
- Trump administration invests $16.7M for Carlsbad Caverns elevator upgrades
- Man pleads guilty to murdering 5-year-old son