BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) - A Bernalillo County couple is cleaning up after a car drove into their trailer, leaving thousands of dollars in damage. According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, just after 11pm Thursday night, a minor driving a car eastbound on Rio Bravo drove off the road and crashed into a trailer. The owner of the trailer said she heard a loud boom from her house right next door, and ran outside.

"It was so scary, so scary. I mean the car flipped, from what I was told, two or three times. Flipped right here and then slid backwards, and then the rear end was in that side of the trailer like up inside that trailer," said Christian Mora, who owns the trailer.