ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Shelters across the country are continuing to be overrun with strays and that’s not any different here in New Mexico. It’s been an ongoing problem in the city of Roswell. In the month of May more than 300 dogs were taken to Roswell Animal Services.

City council member Juliana Halvorson has been in talks for a partnership with the non-profit, Best Friends Animal Society. Halvorson, along with all the other members of the council, voted on the partnership at the last city council meeting.

Officials with Animal Services say understaffing is possibly leading to irreversible errors. In a story last week on News 13, a dog that was tagged to be rescued was mistakenly euthanized. Halvorson said this new partnership will also help better train Animal Service staff.

“The ultimate goal is to get the best people in here, train our staff, develop a relationship with them,” said Halvorson.

City officials say the new partnership won’t cost tax payers any money, that’s because Best Friends Animal Society will be paying all operating costs. They plan to start the training on September 5.